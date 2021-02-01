The Non-Executive of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (WFPCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (WFPCF), Raymond James Abbott, bought shares of WFPCF for $25.45K.

Following this transaction Raymond James Abbott’s holding in the company was increased by 269% to a total of $42.5K. In addition to Raymond James Abbott, one other WFPCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Plc is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investing in a portfolio consisting predominantly of UK companies, both quoted and unquoted. The company was founded on January 26, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.