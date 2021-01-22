The Non-Executive of Sayona Mining (DMNXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Sayona Mining (DMNXF), Dennis Charles O’Neill, sold shares of DMNXF for $2M.

This is O’Neill’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

Sayona Mining Ltd. engages in sourcing and developing raw materials required for constructing lithium-ion batteries. It operates through the following projects: Authier Lithium, West Australian Lithium, and East Kimberley Graphite. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Paddington, Australia.