The Non-Executive of Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Rubicon Organics (ROMJF), Eric Savics, bought shares of ROMJF for $1.03M.

This recent transaction increases Eric Savics’ holding in the company by 5% to a total of $18.21 million. In addition to Eric Savics, 3 other ROMJF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Rubicon Organics has an average volume of 491. The company has a one-year high of $2.61 and a one-year low of $0.98.

Starting in October 2019, ROMJF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Rubicon Organics has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.