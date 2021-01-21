The Non-Executive of Roxgold (ROGFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Roxgold (ROGFF), Norman S Pitcher, bought shares of ROGFF for $97.02K.

Following this transaction Norman S Pitcher’s holding in the company was increased by 130% to a total of $133.6K. This is Pitcher’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:MRZ back in July 2020

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $57.38 million and quarterly net profit of $4.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.26 million and had a net profit of $1.1 million. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 15.95K. The company has a one-year high of $1.48 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.17, reflecting a -44.6% downside. Three different firms, including Raymond James and Echelon Wealth Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.24M worth of ROGFF shares and purchased $97.02K worth of ROGFF shares.

Norman S Pitcher's trades have generated a -21.6% average return based on past transactions.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.