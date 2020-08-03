The Non-Executive of Rise Gold (RYES) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Rise Gold (RYES), Lawrence Lepard, bought shares of RYES for $100K.

Following this transaction Lawrence Lepard’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $1.17 million.

Currently, Rise Gold has an average volume of 49.58K. The company has a one-year high of $0.83 and a one-year low of $0.31.

Rise Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. Its focuses on grass valley gold camp, and Idaho Maryland mine projects. The company was founded on February 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.