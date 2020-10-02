The Non-Executive of Rise Gold (RYES) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Rise Gold (RYES), Lawrence Lepard, bought shares of RYES for $104.9K.

This recent transaction increases Lawrence Lepard’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $1.58 million. In addition to Lawrence Lepard, one other RYES executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Rise Gold has an average volume of 88.59K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rise Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. Its focuses on grass valley gold camp, and Idaho Maryland mine projects. The company was founded on February 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.