The Non-Executive of Revolve Group (RVLV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Revolve Group (RVLV), Hadley Mullin, sold shares of RVLV for $73.05M.

In addition to Hadley Mullin, 5 other RVLV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $26.69 and a one-year low of $7.17. RVLV’s market cap is $1.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.33.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50, reflecting a -26.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Revolve Group has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.