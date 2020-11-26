The Non-Executive of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Ali Hedayat, sold shares of QSR for $446.2K.

In addition to Ali Hedayat, 2 other QSR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $67.33 and a one-year low of $25.08. Currently, Restaurant Brands International has an average volume of 922.59K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.64, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Restaurant Brands International has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

