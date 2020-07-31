The Non-Executive of RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF), Andrew Schutte, bought shares of REPCF for $202.6K.

Following this transaction Andrew Schutte’s holding in the company was increased by 60% to a total of $479.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on RepliCel Life Sciences’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $63.15K and GAAP net loss of -$576,033. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $765.1K. Currently, RepliCel Life Sciences has an average volume of 15.02K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RepliCel Life Sciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on developing autologous cell therapies that address conditions linked to a deficit of healthy cells required for normal healing and function. Its products includes RCT-01, RCS-01, and RCH-01 cell therapies are designed to treat chronic tendinosis, damaged or aged skin, and pattern baldness. The company was founded on April 24, 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.