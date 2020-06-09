The Non-Executive of Rare Element Resources (REEMF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Rare Element Resources (REEMF), Gerald Wayne Grandey, sold shares of REEMF for $65.19K.

In addition to Gerald Wayne Grandey, 7 other REEMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Grandey’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on POT back in February 2017

Currently, Rare Element Resources has an average volume of 300.72K. The company has a one-year high of $1.25 and a one-year low of $0.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.52.

The insider sentiment on Rare Element Resources has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.