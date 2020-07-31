The Non-Executive of Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF), Vijay Mukund Jog, bought shares of QUISF for $11.25K.

This recent transaction increases Vijay Mukund Jog’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $1.41 million. In addition to Vijay Mukund Jog, one other QUISF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Quisitive Technology Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.89 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,265,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $640K. The company has a one-year high of $0.91 and a one-year low of $0.07.

Starting in September 2019, QUISF received 13 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Quisitive Technology Solutions has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.