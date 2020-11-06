The Non-Executive of Precision Drilling (PDS) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Precision Drilling (PDS), Brian James Gibson, sold shares of PDS for $59.44K.

This is Gibson’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. In addition to Brian James Gibson, one other PDS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Precision Drilling has an average volume of 110.87K. The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.27.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.96, reflecting a -27.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Precision Drilling has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brian James Gibson's trades have generated a 2.5% average return based on past transactions.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.