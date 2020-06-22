The Non-Executive of Polymet Mining (PLM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Polymet Mining (PLM), David Bruce Dreisinger, sold shares of PLM for $95.22K.

In addition to David Bruce Dreisinger, 2 other PLM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.15.

The insider sentiment on Polymet Mining has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization . The company was founded by John P. McGoran in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.