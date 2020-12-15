The Non-Executive of Platinum Group Metals (PLG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Platinum Group Metals (PLG), Stuart Alan Harshaw, sold shares of PLG for $45.77K.

In addition to Stuart Alan Harshaw, 8 other PLG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Stuart Alan Harshaw’s last PLG Sell transaction on March 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $6.27 and a one-year low of $0.86.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.04M worth of PLG shares and purchased $2.5M worth of PLG shares. The insider sentiment on Platinum Group Metals has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The company deals with waterberg project. Platinum Group was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.