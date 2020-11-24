The Non-Executive of PharmaCielo (PCLOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of PharmaCielo (PCLOF), Doug H Bache, bought shares of PCLOF for $25K.

Following this transaction Doug H Bache’s holding in the company was increased by 250% to a total of $47.88K. This is Bache’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on MGDPF back in October 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PharmaCielo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.23 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,719,863. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.82 million. Currently, PharmaCielo has an average volume of 70.36K. PCLOF’s market cap is $80.89 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PharmaCielo Ltd is a pharma company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors.