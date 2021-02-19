The Non-Executive of Peruvian Metals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Peruvian Metals (DUVNF), William Richard Brown, exercised options to sell 23,500 DUVNF shares for a total transaction value of $2,467.

In addition to William Richard Brown, 3 other DUVNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Peruvian Metals has an average volume of 98.29K.

The insider sentiment on Peruvian Metals has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Peruvian Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Peru. Geographically, it has two segments namely Peru and Canada. Its projects include Panteria, Mansa Musa, Huachocolpa and Gold and Silver Projects in Northern Peru.