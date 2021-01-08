The Non-Executive of Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF), Iqbal Khan, bought shares of PKTEF for $1.01M.

This is Khan’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SVI back in December 2020 In addition to Iqbal Khan, 3 other PKTEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Parkit Enterprise’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.89K and GAAP net loss of -$506,431. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.86K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.06K. Currently, Parkit Enterprise has an average volume of 346.74K. PKTEF’s market cap is $58.58 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -20.90.

Parkit Enterprise, Inc. engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities through its subsidiary Greenswitch America, Inc. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility and Expresso Airport Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.