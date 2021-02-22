The Non-Executive of Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF), Avi Geller, bought shares of PKTEF for $237.5K.

This recent transaction increases Avi Geller’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $11.03 million. In addition to Avi Geller, 2 other PKTEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Parkit Enterprise’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.89K and GAAP net loss of -$506,431. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.86K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.06K. Currently, Parkit Enterprise has an average volume of 83.20K. PKTEF’s market cap is $250 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -48.30.

The insider sentiment on Parkit Enterprise has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avi Geller's trades have generated a -22.9% average return based on past transactions.

Parkit Enterprise, Inc. engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities through its subsidiary Greenswitch America, Inc. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility and Expresso Airport Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.