The Non-Executive of Parex Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Parex Resources (PARXF), Lisa Colnett, exercised options to sell 490 PARXF shares for a total transaction value of $7,786.

This is Colnett’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on DRGDF back in June 2016 In addition to Lisa Colnett, 2 other PARXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.45 and a one-year low of $6.50. PARXF’s market cap is $1.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.90. Currently, Parex Resources has an average volume of .

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.31, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Parex Resources has been neutral according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Parex Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Its operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.