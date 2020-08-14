The Non-Executive of Pan American Silver (PAAS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Pan American Silver (PAAS), Gillian Dawn Winckler, sold shares of PAAS for $90K.

Following Gillian Dawn Winckler’s last PAAS Sell transaction on June 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 22.9%. This is Winckler’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

Based on Pan American Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $358 million and GAAP net loss of -$76,807,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $340 million and had a net profit of $18.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.11 and a one-year low of $10.61. PAAS’s market cap is $7.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 3224.00.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.44, reflecting a -19.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gillian Dawn Winckler's trades have generated a 20.6% average return based on past transactions.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.