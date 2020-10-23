The Non-Executive of Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF), Martin Diggle, bought shares of OXBDF for $195K.

Following Martin Diggle’s last OXBDF Buy transaction on July 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.85 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, Oxford BioMedica has an average volume of 638.

Starting in June 2020, OXBDF received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Oxford BioMedica has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martin Diggle's trades have generated a 1.5% average return based on past transactions.

Oxford Biomedica Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of gene and cell therapy. The firm also provides bioprocessing and process development services to third parties. It operates through the Platform and Product segment. The Platform segment consists of the revenue generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. The Product segment includes clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products which are owned by the group. The company was founded by Alan J. Kingsman and Susan M. Kingsman in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

