The Non-Executive of Osisko Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Osisko Mining (OBNNF), Patrick Anderson, exercised options to sell 225,000 OBNNF shares for a total transaction value of $926.8K.

In addition to Patrick Anderson, 14 other OBNNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 247.12K. The company has a one-year high of $3.23 and a one-year low of $1.17.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.10, reflecting a -34.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9.27M worth of OBNNF shares and purchased $31.48K worth of OBNNF shares. The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been neutral according to 114 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.