The Non-Executive of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), William Murray John, sold shares of OR for $216.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $13.53 and a one-year low of $4.65. OR’s market cap is $1.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.16, reflecting a -32.4% downside.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate precious metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.