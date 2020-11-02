The Non-Executive of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF), Steve Saviuk, sold shares of ORTIF for $221.6K.

The insider sentiment on Ortho Regenerative Technologies has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.