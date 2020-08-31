The Non-Executive of Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY), Angela Frances Holtham, bought shares of ONCY for $10.11K.

This recent transaction increases Angela Frances Holtham’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $134.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.02 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Oncolytics Biotech has an average volume of 266.70K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.33.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.66, reflecting a -73.0% downside. Starting in September 2019, ONCY received 19 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Echelon Wealth Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.