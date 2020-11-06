The Non-Executive of Obsidian Energy (OBELF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Obsidian Energy (OBELF), Edward Hume Kernaghan, sold shares of OBELF for $1.24M.

Currently, Obsidian Energy has an average volume of 102.07K. The company has a one-year high of $0.95 and a one-year low of $0.13.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages the production of oil and gas. It also involves in acquiring, exploring, developing, exploiting, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Alberta Viking, Deep Basin, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.