The Non-Executive of Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF), James M Franklin, sold shares of NWIFF for $10K.

In addition to James M Franklin, 5 other NWIFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Franklin’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on URG back in June 2019

Currently, Nuinsco Resources has an average volume of 56.50K. NWIFF’s market cap is $3.6 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.10.

Nuinsco Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of properties for precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes Sunbeam gold prospect, Prairie Lake project, and El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was founded on October 24, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.