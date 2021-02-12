The Non-Executive of Nuinsco Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF), James M Franklin, exercised options to sell 900,000 NWIFF shares for a total transaction value of $9,600.

In addition to James M Franklin, 7 other NWIFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Nuinsco Resources has an average volume of 33.72K. NWIFF’s market cap is $4.53 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.70.

The insider sentiment on Nuinsco Resources has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nuinsco Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of properties for precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes Sunbeam gold prospect, Prairie Lake project, and El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was founded on October 24, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.