The Non-Executive of Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF), Daniel Drimmer Cook, bought shares of NPRUF for $2.11M.

Following this transaction Daniel Drimmer Cook’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $15.77 million. Following Daniel Drimmer Cook’s last NPRUF Buy transaction on June 28, 2018, the stock climbed by 8.3%.

Based on Northview Apartment REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $99.88 million and quarterly net profit of $6.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.57 million and had a net profit of $78.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.67 and a one-year low of $18.05. NPRUF’s market cap is $1.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $30.39, reflecting a -15.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.19M worth of NPRUF shares and purchased $2.11M worth of NPRUF shares. The insider sentiment on Northview Apartment REIT has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Drimmer Cook's trades have generated a 13.5% average return based on past transactions.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is active in the real estate sector in Canada. Its residential portfolio is comprised of a multi-family segment: apartments, town homes, and single-family rental units. The company’s geographical segments include Atlantic Canada; Northern Canada; Ontario; Quebec and Western Canada. It generates maximum revenue from the Ontario region. The company’s market segment includes Multi-family and Commercial and Execusuites of which the Multi-family segment generates maximum revenue for the company.