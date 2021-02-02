The Non-Executive of Northern Graphite (NGPHF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Northern Graphite (NGPHF), Kasi Sethu Raman, sold shares of NGPHF for $65.14K.

This is Raman’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:FFF back in November 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Northern Graphite has an average volume of 370.63K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Graphite Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Bissett Creek Project which consists of a graphite deposit located in the County of Renfrew, Ontario and the upgrading of mine concentrates into value added products, particularly the manufacture of anode material for lithium ion batteries. The company was founded on February 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.