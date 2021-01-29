The Non-Executive of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), Christian Milau, sold shares of NAK for $82.5K.

This is Milau’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:PLU back in May 2020

NAK’s market cap is $307 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.50. Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average volume of 123.52M. The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.31.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.