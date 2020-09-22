The Non-Executive of NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of NioCorp Developments (NIOBF), Michael James Morris, bought shares of NIOBF for $13.8K.

Following this transaction Michael James Morris’ holding in the company was increased by 30% to a total of $83.98K. In addition to Michael James Morris, 5 other NIOBF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, NioCorp Developments has an average volume of 170.26K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.42. The company has a one-year high of $0.78 and a one-year low of $0.38.

Starting in September 2019, NIOBF received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $141K worth of NIOBF shares and purchased $69K worth of NIOBF shares. The insider sentiment on NioCorp Developments has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael James Morris' trades have generated a -0.7% average return based on past transactions.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.