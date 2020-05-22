The Non-Executive of New Pacific Metals (NUPMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of New Pacific Metals (NUPMF), Martin Wafforn, sold shares of NUPMF for $47.2M.

In addition to Martin Wafforn, 5 other NUPMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $5.60 and a one-year low of $1.24. Currently, New Pacific Metals has an average volume of 269.09K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $59.05M worth of NUPMF shares and purchased $2.9M worth of NUPMF shares. The insider sentiment on New Pacific Metals has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

New Pacific Metals Corp is a Canadian Mining Issuer, in the business of exploring and developing precious metal mining properties in Bolivia, Canada, and China. The company operates through four segments, one being the corporate segment; the others being the mining segments focused on safeguarding the value of its exploration and development of mineral properties. Some projects include Silver Sand Project and RZY project.