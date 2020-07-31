The Non-Executive of Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF), Cory Harrison Kent, bought shares of NVSGF for $5,100.

This recent transaction increases Cory Harrison Kent’s holding in the company by 872% to a total of $24.82K. In addition to Cory Harrison Kent, 5 other NVSGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.82.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Its projects include Coronado VMS project, Kinsley Mountain, lovelock cobalt mine, treasure box copper project, and Nevada lithium & water rights project. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.