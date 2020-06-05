The Non-Executive of National Australia Bank (NAUBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of National Australia Bank (NAUBF), Peeyush Kumar Gupta, bought shares of NAUBF for $29.59K.

Following this transaction Peeyush Kumar Gupta’s holding in the company was increased by 28% to a total of $126.8K. In addition to Peeyush Kumar Gupta, 7 other NAUBF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $20.29 and a one-year low of $7.38. Currently, National Australia Bank has an average volume of 308. NAUBF’s market cap is $43.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.40.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of New Zealand brand. The Corporate Functions and Other segment include treasury, technology and other supporting units. The company was founded on October 4, 1858 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.