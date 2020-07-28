The Non-Executive of Naspers (NAPRF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Naspers (NAPRF), Steve J Z Pacak, sold shares of NAPRF for $120.9M.

Following Steve J Z Pacak’s last NAPRF Sell transaction on September 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 25.5%. In addition to Steve J Z Pacak, one other NAPRF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $250.65 and a one-year low of $107.50. NAPRF’s market cap is $80.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.60.

Steve J Z Pacak's trades have generated a -19.5% average return based on past transactions.

Naspers Ltd. is a global consumer internet group and the technology investors in the world. It operates through the following business segments: Ecommerce, Social and internet platforms, media and Corporate. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.