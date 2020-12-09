The Non-Executive of Namaste Technologies (NXTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Namaste Technologies (NXTTF), Laurens Andreas Feenstra, bought shares of NXTTF for $5,760.

Following this transaction Laurens Andreas Feenstra’s holding in the company was increased by 64% to a total of $14.43K. In addition to Laurens Andreas Feenstra, one other NXTTF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Namaste Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.68 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,819,515. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.81 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.64 million. Currently, Namaste Technologies has an average volume of 528.36K. NXTTF’s market cap is $57.06 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Namaste Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate and Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sean E. Dollinger and Kory Zelickson on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.