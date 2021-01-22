The Non-Executive of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGROF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGROF), Colin Michael Bletsky, bought shares of MGROF for $40K.

This recent transaction increases Colin Michael Bletsky’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $1.87 million.

Currently, MustGrow Biologics Corp. has an average volume of 38.51K. MGROF’s market cap is $59.42 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 49.55.

MustGrow Biologics Corp is a company engaged in the development of natural biopesticide products from mustard seed. It is focused on the development and commercialization of non-synthetic AITC (Allyl Isothiocyanate) from mustard seed for use as a natural biofumigant for control of nematodes, soil-borne diseases, and other soil pests.