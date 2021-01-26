The Non-Executive of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGROF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGROF), Colin Michael Bletsky, bought shares of MGROF for $17.27K.

Over the last month, Colin Michael Bletsky has reported another 3 Buy trades on MGROF for a total of $59.66K. Following this transaction Colin Michael Bletsky’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.66 million.

Currently, MustGrow Biologics Corp. has an average volume of 93.45K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.98. The company has a one-year high of $1.87 and a one-year low of $0.12.

MustGrow Biologics Corp is a company engaged in the development of natural biopesticide products from mustard seed. It is focused on the development and commercialization of non-synthetic AITC (Allyl Isothiocyanate) from mustard seed for use as a natural biofumigant for control of nematodes, soil-borne diseases, and other soil pests.