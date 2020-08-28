The Non-Executive of Morneau Shepell (MSIXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Morneau Shepell (MSIXF), Dale Rosa Winnifred Ponder, bought shares of MSIXF for $28.91K.

This is Ponder’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:REF.UN back in February 2017 In addition to Dale Rosa Winnifred Ponder, 2 other MSIXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Morneau Shepell’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $246 million and quarterly net profit of $8.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213 million and had a net profit of $6.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.56 and a one-year low of $20.25. MSIXF’s market cap is $1.48 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.70.

Starting in October 2019, MSIXF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $46.4K worth of MSIXF shares and purchased $58.13K worth of MSIXF shares. The insider sentiment on Morneau Shepell has been neutral according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Morneau Shepell, Inc. engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau Sr in 1966 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.