The Non-Executive of Morguard (MRCBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF), William James Braithwaite, bought shares of MRCBF for $34.8K.

This recent transaction increases William James Braithwaite’s holding in the company by 30% to a total of $112.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Morguard (OTC)’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $292 million and quarterly net profit of $33.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $290 million and had a net profit of $33.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $154.25 and a one-year low of $85.72. Currently, Morguard (OTC) has an average volume of 800.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $135.98, reflecting a -38.7% downside.

William James Braithwaite’s trades have generated a -4.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors. Morguard owns a portfolio of residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties. The company also offers real estate management services and property investment advisory services.