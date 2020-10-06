The Non-Executive of Morguard (MRCBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF), William James Braithwaite, bought shares of MRCBF for $50.75K.

This recent transaction increases William James Braithwaite’s holding in the company by 38% to a total of $144K. In addition to William James Braithwaite, one other MRCBF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

MRCBF’s market cap is $892 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.80. Currently, Morguard (OTC) has an average volume of .

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors. Morguard owns a portfolio of residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties. The company also offers real estate management services and property investment advisory services.