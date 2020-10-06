The Non-Executive of Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF), Bradley Douglas Farquhar, bought shares of MNGGF for $14.49K.

This recent transaction increases Bradley Douglas Farquhar’s holding in the company by 289% to a total of $14.4K.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. is a real estate investment and development company, which engages in the ownership of commercial investment property assets. It operates through the Investment Property and Corporate segment. The Investment Property segment consists of commercial and residential investment property in Mongolia. The company was founded by Harris Benjamin Kupperman and Jordan Calonego on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.