The Non-Executive of Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO), Michael W Wekerle, sold shares of MOGO for $520.5K.

This is Wekerle’s first Sell trade following 55 Buy transactions. Following Michael W Wekerle’s last MOGO Sell transaction on June 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

MOGO’s market cap is $118 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a one-year high of $4.48 and a one-year low of $0.55.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.55, reflecting a 12.4% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $520.5K worth of MOGO shares and purchased $14.1K worth of MOGO shares. The insider sentiment on Mogo Finance Technology has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

