The Non-Executive of Minco Gold (MGHCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Minco Gold (MGHCF), Malcolm F. Clay., bought shares of MGHCF for $3,750.

This recent transaction increases Malcolm F. Clay.’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $5,200.

Currently, Minco Gold has an average volume of 17.60K.

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the utilization of working capital position, industry contacts, and internal expertise to build a portfolio of investments. Its objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded on November 5, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.