The Non-Executive of MG Capital Corporation (MGCCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of MG Capital Corporation (MGCCF), William Bennett, sold shares of MGCCF for $64K.

In addition to William Bennett, 2 other MGCCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

MGCCF’s market cap is $9.39 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.20. Currently, MG Capital Corporation has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $161.4K worth of MGCCF shares and purchased $3,900 worth of MGCCF shares.

MG Capital Corp through its subsidiary engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties of merit in British Columbia, Canada. Its properties comprise of Redburn Property, Hungry Creek Property, Aldridge 1, and Aldridge 2 properties.