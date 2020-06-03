The Non-Executive of Mega Uranium (MGAFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Mega Uranium (MGAFF), Douglas G Reeson, bought shares of MGAFF for $3,100.

Following this transaction Douglas G Reeson’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $63.23K.

Currently, Mega Uranium has an average volume of 29.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $50K worth of MGAFF shares and purchased $3,100 worth of MGAFF shares.

Mega Uranium Ltd. focuses on the exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was founded on January 24, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.