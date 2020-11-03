The Non-Executive of MEG Energy (MEGEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of MEG Energy (MEGEF), Susan Mary Mackenzie, bought shares of MEGEF for $53.36K.

This recent transaction increases Susan Mary Mackenzie’s holding in the company by 135% to a total of $74.96K. This is Mackenzie’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on PDS back in October 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 17.45K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $2.79, reflecting a -35.5% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.