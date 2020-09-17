The Non-Executive of Maxar Technologies (MAXR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Maxar Technologies (MAXR), Joanne O Isham, bought shares of MAXR for $13.49K.

Following Joanne O Isham’s last MAXR Buy transaction on November 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 9.3%. In addition to Joanne O Isham, 4 other MAXR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $28.12 and a one-year low of $6.80. MAXR’s market cap is $1.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.50.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, reflecting a 16.0% upside. Three different firms, including J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $133.2K worth of MAXR shares and purchased $163.1K worth of MAXR shares. The insider sentiment on Maxar Technologies has been neutral according to 136 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.