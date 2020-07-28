The Non-Executive of Marble Financial (MRBLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Marble Financial (MRBLF), Jason Scharfe, bought shares of MRBLF for $5,874.

This recent transaction increases Jason Scharfe’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $300K.

Based on Marble Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $153.2K and GAAP net loss of -$826,331. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $782 and had a GAAP net loss of $552.4K. Currently, Marble Financial has an average volume of 65.

Starting in October 2019, MRBLF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Marble Financial has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marble Financial Inc is a financial technology company that helps its customers in achieving longer-term credit health. Through its technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score-Up, and Credit Meds, the company guides customers back to mainstream credit quicker.